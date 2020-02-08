StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $264,000 Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 99.9% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.2% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FB shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Aegis upped their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total value of $51,316.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,663 shares of company stock worth $5,354,322. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,132,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,233,181. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.28 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $601.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

