Storm (STORM) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, Storm has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Storm token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Coinnest, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Binance. Storm has a market capitalization of $9.73 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.59 or 0.03006720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00219376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00033673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00129446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Storm

Storm launched on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,405,901,012 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bancor Network, Binance, Coinnest, Bittrex, Radar Relay, WazirX, IDEX, YoBit, Kyber Network, Bitbns, HitBTC, Upbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

