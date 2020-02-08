Storj Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $884,167.00 (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Storj token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Gate.io, Radar Relay and Livecoin. Storj has a total market cap of $19.11 million and $884,167.00 worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.59 or 0.03006720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00219376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00033673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00129446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storj was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Liqui, IDEX, Ethfinex, Upbit, ABCC, Bittrex, Huobi, IDAX, Liquid, OKEx, Binance, Livecoin, Tidex and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

