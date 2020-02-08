Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 7th (AEIS, AGRO, AIMC, AIT, AMRN, APPS, ASYS, ATEC, AUY, AXSM)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, February 7th:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

