Stipend Market Cap Reaches $103,325.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. In the last week, Stipend has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $103,325.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.43 or 0.01265287 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048049 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00017877 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00217334 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002184 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00062830 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004248 BTC.

About Stipend

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

