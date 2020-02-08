Stifel Nicolaus Boosts GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target to $50.00

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GRUB has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut GrubHub from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on GrubHub from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on GrubHub from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on GrubHub from $42.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.76.

NYSE:GRUB traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,005,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,463. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $87.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -240.75 and a beta of 1.21.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that GrubHub will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $48,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,929.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $51,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $5,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,070 shares of company stock worth $774,866 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. FIL Ltd increased its position in GrubHub by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,575,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,934,000 after buying an additional 1,570,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in GrubHub by 50.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,192,000 after buying an additional 977,493 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in GrubHub by 28.8% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,816,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,321,000 after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in GrubHub by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,419,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,665,000 after buying an additional 491,361 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in GrubHub by 63.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 677,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,102,000 after buying an additional 263,453 shares during the period.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

