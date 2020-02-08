Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.36. Steven Madden reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Steven Madden.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

Shares of SHOO traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 529,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,700. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $44.79.

In other news, President Amelia Varela sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $282,816.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,070.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 740.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 1,449.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 97.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 51.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

