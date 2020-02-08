Status (SNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $54.73 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 44.6% higher against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $54.73 million and $29.05 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Liqui, Ethfinex and Bithumb.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $295.84 or 0.03017953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00225062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00033808 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00130489 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Status

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Status Token Trading

Status can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Ethfinex, Ovis, Upbit, GOPAX, HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDCM, Liqui, DDEX, Binance, DEx.top, Radar Relay, OKEx, LATOKEN, Livecoin, Kucoin, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Bithumb, Koinex, IDEX, Neraex, Huobi, Tidex, Bittrex, TOPBTC, DragonEX, Gatecoin, CoinTiger, Cobinhood, IDAX, Poloniex, OOOBTC, ChaoEX, Kyber Network, ZB.COM and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.