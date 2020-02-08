State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,585 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,585 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Celanese worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 0.5% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.71.

Shares of CE stock opened at $108.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $94.56 and a 52 week high of $128.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.45.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 26.02%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.