State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,331 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 538.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter worth about $94,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Shares of TIF opened at $134.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.93 and its 200 day moving average is $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.56. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $134.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

