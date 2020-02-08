State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.17% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $10,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after acquiring an additional 108,853 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,427,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WH stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.66.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.63.

In other news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $178,103.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $1,372,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

