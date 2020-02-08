State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $11.11 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,768 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $11,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 439.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

PFG stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

