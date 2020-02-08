State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.41 Million Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,129 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $10,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,321,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,507,000 after purchasing an additional 795,361 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,400,000 after purchasing an additional 299,983 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 331,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 178,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,065,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,403,000 after purchasing an additional 158,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DISCK. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

