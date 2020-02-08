State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,262 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Masco were worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 1,817.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $50.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,740.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 73,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,374.34. Insiders have sold 403,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,872,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

