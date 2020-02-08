State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,866 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $188,670,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 349.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,570,000 after acquiring an additional 282,687 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 10.2% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,529,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,237,000 after acquiring an additional 234,505 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,579,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,707,000 after acquiring an additional 106,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,368,000 after acquiring an additional 76,609 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.41.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRNO. KeyCorp raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

