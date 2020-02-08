State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 65,971 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 324,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,971 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 3.5% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 14,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stag Industrial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 152,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stag Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $32.50 on Friday. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.45%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $2,977,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

