State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 980 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Rockwell Automation worth $32,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $2,011,536.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $7,343,119 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ROK opened at $202.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.82. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $207.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.27.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

