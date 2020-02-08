State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,603 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Realty Income worth $30,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $66.21 and a 52-week high of $82.17.

The firm also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

