State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Ameren worth $28,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,025,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,278,779,000 after purchasing an additional 188,320 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1,224.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,736 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 44.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,099,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,076,000 after purchasing an additional 948,038 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ameren by 9.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,015,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,377,000 after purchasing an additional 176,856 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,585,000 after purchasing an additional 101,603 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.56.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $83.60 on Friday. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $83.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day moving average of $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

