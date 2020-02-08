State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $27,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,160,000 after buying an additional 615,478 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $240.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.00 and a 200 day moving average of $238.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $201.50 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.62%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total value of $732,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,108.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,110. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.