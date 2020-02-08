State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $25.73 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $25,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,045,000 after acquiring an additional 129,983 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $3,398,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 39,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2,181.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMC opened at $147.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $101.30 and a 12-month high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMC. Citigroup began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

In other news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

