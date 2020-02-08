State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 991,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,630 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Twitter were worth $31,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 243.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Twitter by 60.5% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 131,907 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 49,703 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 16.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 55.7% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Twitter from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.98.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $234,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,110 shares of company stock worth $1,256,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Twitter’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

