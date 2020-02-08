State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,293 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $29,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,267,648,000 after purchasing an additional 772,762 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 27.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.7% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average of $76.12. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $91.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $89,243,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Best Buy from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura raised their price target on Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.05.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

