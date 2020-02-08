Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TSG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stars Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stars Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stars Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

Shares of TSG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,285. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.99 and a beta of 1.67. Stars Group has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $26.64.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.82 million. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stars Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSG. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the third quarter valued at $225,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the third quarter valued at $240,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

