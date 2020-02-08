Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

STMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered Stamps.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NASDAQ:STMP traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.30. 165,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,042. Stamps.com has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $207.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.51.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $86,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Stamps.com by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Stamps.com by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 28,604 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter worth $15,353,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

