Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 176,000 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 176,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Nuance Communications worth $11,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NUAN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.85. 5,433,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,884. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $225,602.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,138.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $220,536.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,368.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,662. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

