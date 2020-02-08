Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Reduces Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,922,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,172,531. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.31.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

