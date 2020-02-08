Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Lowers Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 839,594 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 4.2% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.06% of CVS Health worth $62,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,608,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,740,939. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.15. The stock has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

