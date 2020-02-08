Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 138,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 31,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 15,557 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 117,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 28,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,214,000.

Shares of VTA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. 204,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,941. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Company Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

