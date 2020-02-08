Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires New Shares in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at $2,737,000. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKC. Bank of America began coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.11. 540,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,381. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.86 and a 200 day moving average of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.11. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $124.11 and a 12-month high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

