Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 31,676 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 31,676 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after buying an additional 2,195,893 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 361.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,073,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,526 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 921,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,914,000 after purchasing an additional 535,899 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,450,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 763,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 357,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $563,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie set a $62.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,834,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018,776. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.65.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

