Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 100,000 Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Matinas BioPharma were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of MTNB stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.36. 950,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,783. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.68.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

In other news, CFO Keith A. Kucinski bought 94,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $112,455.00. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTNB. Aegis began coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Sunday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.44.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

