SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) Receives GBX 711 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 711 ($9.35).

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSPG shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.73) price target (up previously from GBX 720 ($9.47)) on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded SSP Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SSP Group to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.88) price target (down previously from GBX 680 ($8.95)) on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of LON:SSPG traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 667 ($8.77). The stock had a trading volume of 971,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 602 ($7.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88). The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 24.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 661.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 665.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $5.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.43%.

In other news, insider Simon Smith sold 56,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.64), for a total value of £372,762.09 ($490,347.40). Also, insider Jonathan Davies sold 69,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.43), for a total value of £447,603.89 ($588,797.54).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

