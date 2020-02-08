SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,103 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at $45,320,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 161.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,380,000 after acquiring an additional 674,748 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 22.3% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,520,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,530,000 after acquiring an additional 642,179 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,142,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,883,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 72 shares of company stock valued at $4,373 in the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $67.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.09.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.