Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operating segments consists of Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication and Merchandising. Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale and operation of digital entertainment contents. Amusement segment provides the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of amusement equipment as well as conducts the planning, development and distribution of arcade game machines. Publishing segment provides comic magazines, comics and game related printed books including game strategy books are published by the square enix group. Merchandising segment includes the planning, production, distribution and licensing of derivative products related to the groups original intellectual property as well as third-party IPs. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Square Enix alerts:

Shares of SQNXF traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36. Square Enix has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $52.29.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $628.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.69 million. Square Enix had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square Enix will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square Enix (SQNXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.