SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ SWTX traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $33.02. 56,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,232. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.30). Sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

