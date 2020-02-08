Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAVE. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Spirit Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Shares of SAVE traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.20. 1,431,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,079. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.26. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $64.76.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

