Spendcoin Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $259,195.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spendcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.03 or 0.03300420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00220858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00033007 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00128775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,651,494 tokens. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

