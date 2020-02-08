Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,592.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $2,592.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bisq, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00026425 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011690 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.77 or 0.02647234 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000579 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bisq, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

