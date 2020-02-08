SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.66

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.66 and last traded at $44.60, with a volume of 129845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

