SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Position Lifted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 485.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LGLV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.02. The stock had a trading volume of 63,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,877. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.24. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52 week low of $95.04 and a 52 week high of $119.54.

