SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) Trading Up 0.6%

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.71 and last traded at $75.71, approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.29.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after buying an additional 29,441 shares during the period.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.