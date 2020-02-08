SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 5,258.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSB. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,188.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,703,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,174,376 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,098.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 930,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,707,000 after purchasing an additional 852,875 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 337.8% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 948,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 732,097 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,006,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 406,887 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $31.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

