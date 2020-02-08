SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stock Position Increased by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000.

NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,924,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,892. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.68. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.39 and a 52 week high of $110.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.4684 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $5.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

