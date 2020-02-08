SparksPay Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $8,259.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

