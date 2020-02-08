Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Charlottesville Virginia, Sonabank is a new regional bank founded by an experienced banking team with close to hundred years of banking experience. They offer a full line of products and services for personal and business banking. Sonabank specializes in small to medium sized business banking. They have extensive experience in Small Business Administration loans as well as other types of financing suited for businesses. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SONA. BidaskClub upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

SONA traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.91. 33,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,621. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $24.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

