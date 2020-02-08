Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SRNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. 9,405,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,055. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.15.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 193.12% and a negative net margin of 1,101.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4,726.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.