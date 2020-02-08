SophiaTX (SPHTX) One Day Volume Hits $19,470.00

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One SophiaTX token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Hotbit. In the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. SophiaTX has a total market capitalization of $503,198.00 and $19,470.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SophiaTX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $582.25 or 0.05889642 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024273 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00129603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038772 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003113 BTC.

About SophiaTX

SophiaTX (SPHTX) is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com . SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Liquid, Hotbit, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SophiaTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SophiaTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.