Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SONO. BidaskClub raised Sonos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Sonos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.83 and a beta of 1.71. Sonos has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $16.88.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.49 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,015,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sonos by 90.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth $684,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sonos by 14.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,678,000 after acquiring an additional 153,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

