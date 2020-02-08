Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 134.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sonos by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 68,648 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 16,401 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 85,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 51,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $14.01 on Friday. Sonos Inc has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Sonos had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sonos Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

SONO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.